Chesapeake Energy Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,891,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

