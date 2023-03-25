Analysts Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Stories

