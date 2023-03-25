HC Wainwright Comments on MiNK Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

INKT opened at $2.01 on Thursday. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

