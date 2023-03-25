SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Graphite Bio in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graphite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share.

GRPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Shares of GRPH opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 36.1% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,582,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 419,956 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Graphite Bio by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 564,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 220,379 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Graphite Bio by 80.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 204,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

