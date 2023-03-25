Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hyperfine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyperfine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyperfine’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HYPR stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.32. Hyperfine has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine

About Hyperfine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.