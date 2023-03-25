Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hyperfine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyperfine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyperfine’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
Hyperfine Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of HYPR stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.32. Hyperfine has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.10.
About Hyperfine
Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.
