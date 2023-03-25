StockNews.com Lowers Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Hold

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.17. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,938.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

