Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SAN opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Banco Santander Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 236.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 269,055 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.