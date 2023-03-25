Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.
Banco Santander Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SAN opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
