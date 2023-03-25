HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HealthStream Stock Up 1.5 %

HSTM stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $810.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 2,500.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 282,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 271,879 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 89,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,073 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

