Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Toyota Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $51.49 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

