First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FBMS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Hovde Group cut shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in First Bancshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in First Bancshares by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.