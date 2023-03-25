StockNews.com Upgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to “Hold”

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OHI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
NYSE OHI opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
