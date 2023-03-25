StockNews.com Upgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to “Hold”

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OHI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

NYSE OHI opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after buying an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

