Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tejon Ranch

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 627,324 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.2% during the third quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 175,701 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 29.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 986,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,238 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after buying an additional 28,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Stories

