Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.29. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.35%.

In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,805.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,805.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 1,132 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,572 shares of company stock worth $114,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

