Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.41.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

