Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance
CZR opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.