Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after buying an additional 224,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,578,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

