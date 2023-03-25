StockNews.com Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to “Strong-Buy”

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

