Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $935.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,141.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.