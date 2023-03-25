Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $935.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.
Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp
In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,141.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.
