QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of QUIK opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.54. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 16.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 100,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in QuickLogic by 84.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 152,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

