QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of QUIK opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.54. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.
In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
