Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $237.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 127,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

Featured Stories

