KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $12.64 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,175,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,795,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 461,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

