KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.
KAR Auction Services Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $12.64 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.
KAR Auction Services Company Profile
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
