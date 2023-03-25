Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) PT at $46.00

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

