10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $59,448.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $235,312. 11.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

10x Genomics Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.73.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

