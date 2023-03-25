Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 12,048 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 4,628 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 80.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,300 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 85.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNK stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.