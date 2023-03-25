Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $22.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after purchasing an additional 626,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,266 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 8.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,379,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 340,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Certara has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.



