Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,204 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 237% compared to the average volume of 1,246 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

