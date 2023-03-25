Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,180 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 208% compared to the average volume of 2,658 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,517,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,002,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 283,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $3,549,636.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,456,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,517,821.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,002,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,792 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,636 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRG. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 46.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.72. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.