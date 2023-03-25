IronNet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,630 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 147% compared to the average volume of 1,065 call options.

IronNet Price Performance

IronNet stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. IronNet has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IronNet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IronNet by 70.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IronNet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in IronNet in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IronNet by 145.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

Featured Articles

