Investors Buy Large Volume of PLBY Group Call Options (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,897 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 255% compared to the typical volume of 2,506 call options.

PLBY Group Price Performance

PLBY Group stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

In related news, Director Suhail Rizvi acquired 7,293,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $18,672,102.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,090,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,312,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PLBY Group news, Director Suhail Rizvi bought 7,293,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $18,672,102.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,090,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,312,419.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $31,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,743 shares of company stock valued at $114,589. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 196,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 144,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

