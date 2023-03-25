Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $11.55

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $60,404.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,012.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,012.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,112 over the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIMS opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $12.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

