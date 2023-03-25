Brokerages Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Price Target at $1.88

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGLE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.71. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

