Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $46.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.01.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

