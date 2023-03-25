Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Target Price at $42.33

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $594.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.48.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

