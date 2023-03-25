Brokerages Set Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Target Price at $3.31

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

ELROF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elior Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Elior Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lowered Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. AlphaValue raised Elior Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.69) to €4.22 ($4.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Elior Group Stock Performance

ELROF stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Elior Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

