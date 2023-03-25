CSFB Cuts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on ATCO and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded ATCO from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective (down from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

ACO.X opened at C$41.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$39.67 and a 1 year high of C$48.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.75.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

