Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.96.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$1.59 and a 1 year high of C$4.98.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

