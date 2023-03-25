Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.29 and a 12 month high of C$17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.45%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

