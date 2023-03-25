Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Price Target at $129.14

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $408,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $12,838,920. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,093,000 after buying an additional 1,199,227 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Globe Life by 41,273.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,989,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL stock opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.