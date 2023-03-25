Brokerages Set Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Target Price at $209.00

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.00.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Capgemini Stock Down 1.0 %

Capgemini stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

