Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 4,340 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,340 ($53.30).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.44) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($57.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.95) to GBX 4,400 ($54.03) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.21) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, November 25th.

In related news, insider Andrew Martin acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,082 ($50.13) per share, for a total transaction of £18,369 ($22,558.03). Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 3,923 ($48.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.96. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 3,485 ($42.80) and a one year high of GBX 5,368 ($65.92). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,281.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,049.22. The stock has a market cap of £6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,254.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 71.60 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,091.95%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

