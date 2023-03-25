KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives $67.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBCSY. BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.82) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
KBC Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $38.54.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.