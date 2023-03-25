North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$26.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.81.

NOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. Company insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

NOA opened at C$21.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32. The company has a market cap of C$599.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$24.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

