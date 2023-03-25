Brokers Issue Forecasts for Auto Prop Reit’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

