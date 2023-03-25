DA Davidson Comments on Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 7.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 347,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,111 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

