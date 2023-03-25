DA Davidson Comments on Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.
Marathon Digital Trading Down 7.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 347,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,111 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
See Also
