SL Green Realty Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

NYSE:SLG opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.52. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 91.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 58.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 112.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.86%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.