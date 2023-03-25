HC Wainwright Comments on Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

