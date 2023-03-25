Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PROF. Raymond James raised their price target on Profound Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Profound Medical Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profound Medical (PROF)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.