Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PROF. Raymond James raised their price target on Profound Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

