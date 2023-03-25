Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Chesswood Group stock opened at C$8.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39, a current ratio of 49.11 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.14. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$8.59 and a 1-year high of C$15.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

