Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PRN opened at C$12.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$264.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$18.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.83.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

