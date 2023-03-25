Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €145.00 ($155.91) price target from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VOW3 opened at €119.00 ($127.96) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 12-month high of €162.38 ($174.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €131.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

