Coats Group (LON:COA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 102 ($1.25) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 99 ($1.22).

Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 50.30 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.01). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,862.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 63,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.94 ($61,086.75). 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

